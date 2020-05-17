Neil Arthur Robin
1940 - 2020
Some People

Some people come into our lives and quickly go.

Some people move our souls to dance.

They awaken us to new understanding with the passing whisper of their wisdom.

Some people make the sky more beautiful to gaze upon.

They stay in our lives for a while, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never, ever the same.

Neil Arthur Robin was born on February 28, 1940, to Rosemary and Arthur Robin in Stockton, California.

He passed on April 16th, 2020, of natural causes after a valiant battle with chronic conditions.

The Robin Family would like to thank the medical community with OMC for their time and energy over the years on his behalf.

In honor of Neil and his love of science and the sea, please consider contributions in his memory to the following: Dungeness River Audubon's Girls in Science Program, P.O. Box 2450, Sequim, Washington, 98382 or the Feiro Marine Life Center's Robotics Program, P.O. Box 625, Port Angeles, Washington, 98362.

To quote Neil in one of his last conversations with Marsha, his wife of 51 years: 'Plant a seed, and watch it grow!'

In honor of Neil's 60 years with Amateur Radio, Neil A. Robin, WA7NBF is now a Silent Key, 73's!

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 17, 2020.
