Nell Skates was born in Marianna, Florida, on November 26, 1928, to Fannie Emma (King) and Walter McAnulty. She passed away at Saint Andrews Assisted Living on October 27, 2018.



After high school, Nell went to the Florida State University, School of Technology, where she earned her A.A. degree, in 1948. She married Richard Skates, in 1952, and the two of them moved frequently for Dick's work. In 1969, Nell and Dick, with their three daughters, moved to Clallam County. They lived in Forks, Lake Crescent and Port Angeles.



Nell's favorite place to live was at Lake Crescent, right around Barnes Cove. Nell and Dick were able to enjoy living in the old Militech cabin for eight years while Dick commuted to Clallam Bay Corrections Center for work.



While living in Forks, they enjoyed mushroom picking, visiting LaPush and walking the beach, and most of all, their Sunday drives.



Nell had several passions which included music, spending time with the family, and working outside in her yard. She spent many Wednesday nights down at the pier, in Port Angeles, listening to her favorite bands. She truly felt that life was "flat" without music. She often listened to the blues, being particularly fond of Stevie Ray Vaughn, rock and Dixieland jazz. She also enjoyed reading and keeping up on current events.



Nell interacted with others with the southern grace and manners of her upbringing. She always thought of others first and taught her daughters to do the same. She will be lovingly missed.



Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; sister, Doris Angel; and sister-in-law, Donna Sherbeck.



She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Curt) Register, Sheri Armstrong, and Dori (Pete) Williams; grandchildren, Bricky, Joli, Matt, and Ben Register, Chelsea Osborne, Sara Headley, Jim Goin, and Katie Kelley; and 12 great-grandchildren.

