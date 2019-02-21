Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie "Nell" Hooker. View Sign

Nellie "Nell" Hooker, 87, lifetime resident of the Port Angeles/Sequim area, left her home on Earth for her eternal home in heaven February 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Robert Hooker; her parents, Helen and Thomas Hooker; her brother, Russel Beeman; and her sisters, Laurel Burton, Viola Burton and Evelyn Herschel-Beeman.



Nellie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who deeply loved the Lord and her family. Her passion in life was serving her Lord and her family. Nellie is survived by her four children; son, Thomas (Mary) Hooker, daughter, Diane (Dean) Borders, daughter, Vickie (Dave) Drovdahl, son, Robert (Penny) Hooker. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kevin Denton, Kristin Woodford, Ryan Drovdahl, Steve Hooker, Amy Drovdahl, Brian Hooker, Julie Drovdahl, Katie Klevens, Maggie Bettger and Elliana Drovdahl. Nell has 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



Nell was a member of Independent Bible Church since the early 1950s. Over the years, she has held Good News Clubs in her home, served as a deaconess, taught Sunday School, lead womens' Bible Studies, and discipled many women. She was passionate about sharing her love for God with others and equipping them to know him better.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m., at Independent Bible Church, 116 East Ahlvers Road, Port Angeles, WA. A reception will follow at the church. Religious Service Information Independent Bible Church

116 East Ahlvers Road

Port Angeles, WA 98362

