Nicholas Alexander Jacobson was born in Port Angeles, on August 24, 1992, to Morris and Naomi Jacobson.



Nick was a beloved son, brother, fiancé, father and friend. He was a proud member of the Quileute Tribe.



For more than six years, Nicholas worked as a lineman; he truly loved his profession. His pastimes included, logging out of Forks, and commercial crabbing out of La Push.



What he loved most was spending quality time with his family. Nick, Taren and the boys traveled the country making memories and having adventures everywhere they went. They truly got to see some unforgettable places together.



On March 20, 2020, in Beaumont, California, Nick passed away. His memory will forever be in the hearts of those who loved him most. Nick J. was a member of the "FFB" and the IBEW. We hope that they and others, who had the honor of knowing Nick J., will share the memories you all have with his children as they grow.



He is survived by his parents, Morris Jacobson, Sr. and Naomi Jacobson; fiancé, Taren Reaves; sons, Cole Alexander Jacobson and Brooks Carter Jacobson; siblings, Timothy Shad Jacobson, Morris Allen Jacobson, Jr., Evan Matthew Jacobson and Lillian Marie Jacobson; as well as numerous other family members and friends.



This unthinkable and difficult loss is compounded by the "stay at home" situation we are all in. A very small viewing was held in Hemet, California, on Thursday, March 26th.



Once things return to a more normal level, a Celebration of Life will be held, and we hope that you will attend to honor the life of Nicholas Alexander Jacobson. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020

