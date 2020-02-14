Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Umbarger. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM 1291 N. Barr Rd. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

He left us too soon Saturday, February 8, 2020.



He was born in Port Angeles, on December 17, 1956, to Marion and Jo Ann Umbarger. He and his twin, Rick, were greeted by their sister Cindy (who they tended to toss back and forth). Good thing she married Davey Bower to keep them in line (ya right! Lol). Then brother Kelly (aka "Char" and "Runt" to his siblings) was added to the clan. They also had half-brother Randy, and half-sisters, Linda and Teri.



When he wasn't pulling pranks with his twin, growing up was mostly spent learning mechanics at his father's side or hanging out at the race track. When he was in high school he built his own race car (66 Ford Fairlane). I believe the policemen in the area were pretty familiar with it ;). The whole family was pretty darned successful at the racing sport!



He worked at Rayonier Mill as soon as he graduated from high school. He was honest, hardworking, and one of those rare people who gave without thought of return. He used his skills as a mechanic to help many people. He was often paid with fish, crab, pies or cookies… with the belief that he got the bargain. "Aww, I'm just playing," he would say with his big grin.



In 1984 he married Janelle Powless. They lost their daughter Amelia, but were then blessed with sons Chris, Ben, and Tim. Jon Alderson, (pseudo son) they acquired along the way. He loved his friends and family, and these boys were the pride and joy of his life.



He worked at Rayonier Mill until it went down. Then Daishowa was smart enough to sign him on. He retired from Nippon Mill at 55, and spent his time traveling and working on people's cars in the garage.



He fought colon cancer and was winning until he collapsed suddenly on February 8, 2020. CPR was done and was unsuccessful. Being a man of faith, he is most likely singing southern gospel songs around the piano with his mother-in-law and his daughter, and enjoying his time with all the others that have gone before him.



He loved life and loved people. And he always believed in "paying it forward" for the good of the person next in line. He will always be loved and missed.



He didn't want the traditional service, but rather wanted us to celebrate his life by gathering to support each other with food, stories and laughter. This will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 PM at 1291 N. Barr Rd., Port Angeles. Dress casually, please.

