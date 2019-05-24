Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Niki Elofson-Gilbertson. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St PO Box 340 Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Send Flowers Obituary

Niki Judy Elofson-Gilbertson (Lower Elwha Klallam), was born January 21, 1951, to Juliette and Ace Elofson. Niki left for her happy fishing grounds on May 13, 2019.



Niki was the 4th of 8 children (Sharon, Diane, Pattie, Robert, Carla, Mark, Mel and later we found Ron), who grew up on Joe Sampson family homestead, on the Elwha River, near our grandparents, Robert and Louisa Mike-Sampson.



Niki was a beautiful child full of energy and fun. Our parents and grandparents took in lots of relatives who helped build the homestead, barns, gardens, and orchards that we used to feed our full house. No wonder Niki became that safe haven for many of us over the years. She had such a wonderful childhood on the homestead. In 1959, Mom's health problems took her from us at age 33. Niki spent 12 years in foster care, but we were so lucky to have Gramma Louisa, already in her late 70's, who kept us all together every month. Gramma and Sharon's strength kept us solid. Jerry and Vera Charles, Grampa Jim and Marie Charles took some of the siblings in and also helped to keep us close.



Gramma Louisa encouraged all of us kids to go to college and get an education, be good workers and take care of family. We did it because we thought we had to.



Niki graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree from Western Washington University. She worked at Employment Security for a few years, then managed a General Assistance program for all four local tribes for many years.



But Niki's best job was her family and fishing. Niki, Carla and Pattie got into fishing rights after the 1974 Boldt Decision, joining Rita and several other strong fisherwomen, like Karen Jo, Verna, and Sharon. Niki and Carla fished the Elwha and Dungeness area mostly. One of her favorite spots was Sisson's hole, on the Elwha and Dungeness Bay in the fall. This past year Niki was gearing up to get back into the Elwha, just like all of the old river fishers.



Niki married Erv Gilbertson 38 years ago. It was love at first sight. Erv had a successful career road building and building homesites. They have had a full and wonderful life with both the Elofson and Gilbertson clans. Erv's parents, Ken and Harriette, were wonderful to Niki. Niki really enjoyed all Erv's siblings, Gunner, Carol, Diane, Patsy, Lisa, Susan, John, Mike and their wives and kids. Niki was saddened when Harriette left us. Erv was devoted to Niki through all of her health problems. He keeps busy with his fish smoking and is always helping out family.



Perhaps the most cherished moments of Niki's life was having her sons, Robbie and Kenny. From the moment they were born, she showered them with unconditional love. Robbie worked hard at school, sports, and life. Robbie and Gina met young and have two amazing sons, Trenton, 15, and Kaden, 11. Niki attended all their family, school and sports events. She loved after school fun with the boys. Being the best grandma became her #1 goal in life. These grandsons brought so much joy to Niki (and Erv). She was beaming when Trenton made varsity baseball and brought her baby, Kaden, that third inning hot dog to energize his skills on the field. Robbie wisely finished up x-ray schooling young, helping, Gina get through hygienist school and building their family life. Niki was so proud of Coach Robbie. Go Eagles!



No one believed in Kenny more than Niki. And boy was she right. It's been a dream come true for Niki to see him becoming a successful fisherman. And he's already missing those 5 AM "stay safe" messages from Niki everyday.



#1 Nikki arrived six years ago. She had brought new energy to Grandma Niki. Not to mention she could be Grandma Niki's twin. Losing LaRae, Nikki's mom, was tough, and Niki made sure to bridge the love between her Quileute and Elwha family. Niki has had lots of after school play dates with lots of our kiddos, Nikki, Teya, Tyler, Reighlyn, Eli, Zoey and many more. These past few years, Kenny met Brittney. Brit and her kids, Eli, Asher, and Aries have brought much joy to Niki and Erv.



Niki was there for all of our kids, with that unconditional love. . .Angie, Jessica, Gail Nicole, Jason, Chad, Stevie, Jeremy, Joe, Kalika, Robbie, Kenny, Travis, Ryan, Julie, Samii, Sonja and Micah, Kerrie and Kathryn and all of their kids.



