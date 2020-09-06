Nila Rae Stark, a resident of Port Angeles, passed away peacefully of natural causes July 17th; she was 82.



Nila was born in Port Angeles on August 12, 1937, to Orval and Edith Kepford in the hospital on Francis St., which is now the home of the YMCA. Nila spent most of her younger years on the family farm west of Port Angeles in the Eden Valley area.



Nila was a graduate of the Port Angeles Senior High School in 1955. In 1956 she met Chester William Stark at a Grange Hall dance while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy, they decided to get married right away so she could return to San Diego with him. 10 days later they were husband and wife.



Nila, never having been out of Port Angeles, often spoke of her adventures in San Diego as a newlywed and the tiny first apartment they shared. In 1958, Chet received an honorable discharge from the Navy and they returned to Port Angeles where they purchased their home in Eden Valley.



Chet and Nila were married 64 years and had three children together; two daughters and a son.



Spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest loves, and she was proud of every one of them. Nila also loved cooking and was well known for her homemade Apple Dumplings and Lemon Meringue Pie to name a few family favorites. She also enjoyed laughing with friends, going out to lunch for a good visit and was also an avid reader, preferably next to a waterfall as she so loved listening to the sound of the water falling over the rocks.



Nila Rae, as her family loved to call her was our beloved Mother, Cherished Grandmother And Temporarily Earthbound Angel.



Nila was preceded in death by her husband, Chester William Stark; son, James Brian Stark; and brother, Jim Kepford.



Nila is survived by daughters, Tina L. (Mike) Cozzolino, Toni (Missy) L. (Joseph) Marvelle; grandchildren, Eric Possinger, Erin (Mike) Armstrong, Holly Cozzolino, Jake Marvelle, Mike (Madison) Marvelle, Kristina (Dale) Shofstal, Samantha Stark, Billie Stark, Derek Kish, Alajiah Kish; great-grandchildren, Owen Cline, Parker Elias, Jack Kish, Wyatt Kish, Hayden McBride and Thomas Possinger; nieces, Carol M. Vogt (Dee Dee) and Nancy Hilburn; and nephew, John Kepford.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Assured Hospice of Port Angeles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store