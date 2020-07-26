1/1
Norma (Kramer) Carter
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Kramer Carter went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 16, 2020, just shy of becoming a centenarian at the age of 99.

Norma was born on November 1, 1920, in American Falls, Idaho, one of 14 children to Adolph and Christina (Herr) Kramer. She lived her early years in Montana.

After high school and one year of college, she started working for Glacier National Park, where she met the love of her life, George Carter. They were married on October 10, 1940.

After George served in the military during World War II, they moved to the Seattle area and started a family. In 1970, they moved to Sequim.

Norma was active in her church and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, and cooking and baking for her family. Her grandchildren especially loved her oatmeal cookies.

She is survived by her son, Alan Carter of Sequim; daughters, Celia (David) Oswald of Kettle Falls; and Sharon (Jim) Luna of Port Angeles; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several siblings, and too many nieces and nephews to count.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; and several brothers and sisters.

Norma was laid to rest at Sequim View Cemetery and a memorial service is tentatively planned for the fall.

Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. (360) 683-5242.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel
108 W Alder St
Sequim, WA 98382
3606835242
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved