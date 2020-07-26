Norma Kramer Carter went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 16, 2020, just shy of becoming a centenarian at the age of 99.



Norma was born on November 1, 1920, in American Falls, Idaho, one of 14 children to Adolph and Christina (Herr) Kramer. She lived her early years in Montana.



After high school and one year of college, she started working for Glacier National Park, where she met the love of her life, George Carter. They were married on October 10, 1940.



After George served in the military during World War II, they moved to the Seattle area and started a family. In 1970, they moved to Sequim.



Norma was active in her church and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, and cooking and baking for her family. Her grandchildren especially loved her oatmeal cookies.



She is survived by her son, Alan Carter of Sequim; daughters, Celia (David) Oswald of Kettle Falls; and Sharon (Jim) Luna of Port Angeles; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several siblings, and too many nieces and nephews to count.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; and several brothers and sisters.



Norma was laid to rest at Sequim View Cemetery and a memorial service is tentatively planned for the fall.



Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. (360) 683-5242.

