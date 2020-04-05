Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Revae (Govan)(Knapman) Topness. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Revae (Govan)(Knapman)Topness, 93 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home on March 15, 2020.



Norma was born December 31, 1926, in Olympia, Washington to Hugh and Julia Govan (Brown). She graduated from Olympia High School and then attended the University of Washington.



In the summer of the 1947 she met Calvin C. Knapman and moved to Sequim in February of 1948 after they married. A few years into the marriage they opened Cal's Drive-In which was popular spot for the youngsters of Sequim. They employed many of the teenagers who still love to talk about their younger years working at Cal's.



Norma and Cal divorced in the mid 70's and she married Jack Topness. They sold Cal's and moved to Clallam Bay to run the Spring Tavern. After a few other moves Norma moved back to Sequim with her youngest daughter, Joleen.



Norma than worked for Patty LaValla. She managed the gift store at the La Hacienda restaurant, for many years. When they closed down she became the manager at Sunnyside Mini Storage for Gary Lange where she worked until she retired at the age of 81.



Norma was involved with volunteer organizations that were close to her heart. She was involved with Eastern Star and American Legion for over 60 years. She was the treasurer for the American Legion for many years and she cherished the women in that organization very much. In 2017 for the Sequim Irrigation Festival she was named Honorary Pioneer. Norma was also a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 32+ years when she passed.



Norma is survived by three of her six children; sons, Dave Knapman of Sequim, Doug Knapman of Sequim and daughter, Joleen (Tim) Goodrich of Sequim, sister, Shirley Lehman of Sequim and surrogate sister (best friend) Barbara Ratliff of Bremerton, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; Hugh and Julia Govan, sons, Duane Knapman, Dennis Knapman and daughter, Julie Knapman.



