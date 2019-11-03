Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Sue "Becker" Hulse. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Fairview Bible Church 385 O'Brien Road Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our precious mother, Norma Sue "Becker" Hulse, was born in Missouri, in 1934. She was the youngest of four brothers and three sisters; all predeceased her death.



At age 15, she moved to Seattle to live with her brother, Cal. She was delighted to attend a ballroom dance there and she met the love of her life, Raymond Hulse, who was still in the Navy.



When he finished his duty in 1950, they decided to get married and move to his hometown of Port Angeles.



Then came Donna, Teresa and Debbie. Both our parents were so loving and fun and we have so many great memories.



Our parents were married for 65 years when our dad passed. It was so hard for mom to go on without him, but she was brave and loving to all. We like to think of them dancing in heaven together.



Mom passed from here to heaven the early morning of October 18th, at the Highland Court Memory Care. We want to thank all there for such loving care of her for the last years.



Everyone loved our mom. She was a delightful and sweet woman. She and dad loved their fun times with family and many friends on camping vacations, camper club, car clubs and especially, dancing together to their country music.



Some may remember Sue from managing the Grandview and Olson grocery stores and the Langendorf bread store. She also worked on elections and taught people who could not read.



Our parents were generous with their home; taking in many children of friends and family when asked. Our cousin, Brenda, stayed with us for her high school years and was here to love on Mom, along side us daughters, these last years. We sang those old songs we enjoyed with her so many years ago.



She is survived by Donna (Gary) Hansen, Teresa Hulse and Deb (Chris) Lemke and families. Donna's family: Raimee and Adam Gould and sons, Silas and Josiah; Shelby Richmond and Tessa, Shawn, Paxton and Cora Woodcook, and Jen'e, Melanie, Julie and Jimmy Hansen and families. Teresa's family: Ryan, Hadley and Harper Ehlke, and Jesse, Emma and Owen Ehlke. Deb's family: Shane and Ruth Ann Lunderville, their son, John, who predeceased her, and sons, Isaac and Paul and daughter, Amy; and the Brent and Lena Lemke families. She will also be missed by many cousins on both sides of our family.



We would like to invite those who knew her to join our family in Celebrating her Life at the Fairview Bible Church on O'Brien Road at 2 PM, on November 10th. Thank you all for your love for our amazing parents, whether you can come or not. Our precious mother, Norma Sue "Becker" Hulse, was born in Missouri, in 1934. She was the youngest of four brothers and three sisters; all predeceased her death.At age 15, she moved to Seattle to live with her brother, Cal. She was delighted to attend a ballroom dance there and she met the love of her life, Raymond Hulse, who was still in the Navy.When he finished his duty in 1950, they decided to get married and move to his hometown of Port Angeles.Then came Donna, Teresa and Debbie. Both our parents were so loving and fun and we have so many great memories.Our parents were married for 65 years when our dad passed. It was so hard for mom to go on without him, but she was brave and loving to all. We like to think of them dancing in heaven together.Mom passed from here to heaven the early morning of October 18th, at the Highland Court Memory Care. We want to thank all there for such loving care of her for the last years.Everyone loved our mom. She was a delightful and sweet woman. She and dad loved their fun times with family and many friends on camping vacations, camper club, car clubs and especially, dancing together to their country music.Some may remember Sue from managing the Grandview and Olson grocery stores and the Langendorf bread store. She also worked on elections and taught people who could not read.Our parents were generous with their home; taking in many children of friends and family when asked. Our cousin, Brenda, stayed with us for her high school years and was here to love on Mom, along side us daughters, these last years. We sang those old songs we enjoyed with her so many years ago.She is survived by Donna (Gary) Hansen, Teresa Hulse and Deb (Chris) Lemke and families. Donna's family: Raimee and Adam Gould and sons, Silas and Josiah; Shelby Richmond and Tessa, Shawn, Paxton and Cora Woodcook, and Jen'e, Melanie, Julie and Jimmy Hansen and families. Teresa's family: Ryan, Hadley and Harper Ehlke, and Jesse, Emma and Owen Ehlke. Deb's family: Shane and Ruth Ann Lunderville, their son, John, who predeceased her, and sons, Isaac and Paul and daughter, Amy; and the Brent and Lena Lemke families. She will also be missed by many cousins on both sides of our family.We would like to invite those who knew her to join our family in Celebrating her Life at the Fairview Bible Church on O'Brien Road at 2 PM, on November 10th. Thank you all for your love for our amazing parents, whether you can come or not. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close