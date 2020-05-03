Normajean Huggins, (Norm) was born in Port Angeles, the youngest daughter of George and Zita Claplanhoo Johnson. She was a member of the Makah Tribe and the granddaughter of Chief Jongie Claplanhoo and Lizzie Claplanhoo.



At the age of two, she lost her mother to pneumonia and her grieving father often said Norm helped him keep going with her presence. Once when doing dishes together, he said Norm told him "I know everything," and he laughed about that and her other toddler truths.



When her father was fishing, Norm was cared for by her Aunt Muzzie in Neah Bay as well as her brothers and sisters along with Shirley Peters, a good friend of the family.



Norm went to elementary and middle schools in Port Angeles and later attended high school in Neah Bay. She enjoyed dancing on Makah Day and narrated a school play, written by her sister, based on Makah cultural awareness in 1966.



While there, she married tribal member, Conrad (Connie) Johnson and they began raising their two children Zita, (named after her mom) and Joseph Landy. Several years after their divorce she met and married Richard Huggins and the couple had three children, Jennifer, Quinta and Richard Huggins, Sr.



She continued living in Neah Bay and enjoyed cooking and visiting with her many relatives and friends. After her family was almost fully raised, she lost her husband to cancer and endured difficult years.



Much later, she met Richard "King" Vogel, a Makah, and he became her life-time companion. She was blessed by seven grandchildren, Sasha, Normajean, Lizzie, George, Alysha, Emily Mars, and "Little Richard." She was also a great-great grandmother to six great-grandchildren. She loved babies and her newest great grandchildren brought her tremendous joy.



Decades after her partner's death and that of her father, Norm wanted to move back to her father's home in Port Angeles, where she had fond memories of her dad and her five other siblings.



In her final years she coped with numerous health issues. Although often in pain, her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters would all marvel at her congeniality and good humor during these times. She loved to laugh, listen to good music, and exclaim, "Oh goodness!"



She passed away on April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George "Jack" Johnson and Gary "Butch" Johnson. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of her Life is postponed. Her children and her surviving sisters, Chris Smith, Elizabeth Johnson and Sandy Johnson (Osawa) appreciate your prayers and notes of condolences. Her sister, Sandy memorialized the spirit of her younger sister in the following poem.



My Sister



She is as tall as timber



green as trees.



Her steps are long



carrying the past of grandma



in her stride



She goes and knows



the surest way to walk



is on the ground.



She will have her way



like the tides



stubborn as stone



she rides the natural wave.



Happy lark



her all can jump



delightful as a fish



and just as free



or fall



like molten lead weight sinkers



beneath the sea.



She knows the young of now



the old of when



and knows full well



the surest way to walk



is on



the ground.



Written by: Sandy Osawa

