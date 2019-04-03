Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Edward Harthun. View Sign

Norman Edward Harthun of Sequim, Washington, passed away from complications related to a stroke on March 20, 2019, at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Washington. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Susan.



Born in Denver Colorado, on February 2, 1938, to Carl and Doris Harthun, Norman was a gymnast, an Air Force reservist, and student at Florida State University before marrying Susan Hamby, in 1959, and settling in San Carlos, California, for over 40 years.An artist and an engineer, he worked in manufacturing design for most of his career. A lifelong learner and student of advanced mathematics, he enjoyed solving complex equations, woodworking, gun collecting, college sports, his family, current events, the art of debate, and all things seafood.



Norman leaves behind three children, Kimberly Harthun of California, Eric (Carolyn) Harthun of Massachusetts, and Kathryn (Kris) Halek of Minnesota; along with six grandchildren, Sarah and Jessie Harthun, Colton and Chandler Born, and Israel and Brandon Halek.



Cremation was arranged through Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, and his ashes will be scattered out past the shores of Kalaloch, Washington, along with his beloved wife. There will be no services.