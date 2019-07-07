Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sequim Community Church 950 N 5th Ave Sequim, WA 98382 Send Flowers Obituary

Norman James Gilchrist, age 67, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019.



Norm was born on May 19, 1952, in San Francisco, California, to James and MarJean Gilchrist. He grew up in South San Francisco and graduated from El Camino High School.



Norm went on to work at Pacific Bell; upon its divestiture, he started his own communications business, which he ran successfully for 25 years. Norm was a longtime resident of the Bay Area. He recently moved to Sequim with the intention of spending his golden years surrounded by beauty.



In his spare time, Norm enjoyed building models, anything to do with racing and cars, and spending time with friends. He was a dedicated foodie, and living in the Bay Area granted him access to some of the best restaurants in the world. He was fond of cooking magazines and food channels; and took great joy in preparing excellent food for others, especially at the holidays.



Norm recently took an interest in fishing, hunting, and gardening. He had a very generous heart and dry wit, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Norm was preceded in death by his mother, MarJean; his father, James; and his wife, Fran Gilchrist, who was the mother of his children.



He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Nancy; children, Michele (David) and Norman Jr. (Angie); step-children, Cara Morris, Matthew (RaeAnn) Hill, Ian Hill; and a grandson, Luke Morris.



Relatives and friends of Norm and Nancy are invited to attend his memorial service on July 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Sequim Community Church, 950 N. 5th Ave., Sequim.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

