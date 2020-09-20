Norman L. Hahn was born October 17, 1934 in Casper, WY to Leonard L. Hahn & Lillian (Short) Hahn (both deceased). He died September 8, 2020 in Grants Pass, Oregon from cancer and is a Vietnam veteran. He was the oldest of five siblings, Dean, Gerald, Jack, and Bonnie, all deceased. Norman attended Lincoln School and Roosevelt High School in Port Angeles, and Neah Bay High School, Neah Bay , WA. where he graduated in 1952.



While in high school, he participated in track and field and football. He also studied mechanical drawing, attended wood shop, auto shop and worked in the blacksmith shop in Neah Bay.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and pulled many a salmon from the Pacific Northwest waters. He met his first wife, Elizabeth June Conkey (1938-2013) in Neah Bay while in high school. They were married in 1953 (divorced 1967) and had five children, Bryan, David, Douglas (died at birth), James and Janet. Norman and his children share many fond memories of camping trips across Alaska, Washington, and beyond, including treks up and down the Al-Can highway.



He enlisted in the US Navy December 8, 1953 and was stationed in San Diego, CA and Tongue Point, Astoria, OR. He served on the USS Hornet CVA 12 from Sept. 1954 – November 1957. He was discharged on October 3, 1957.



The following year he enlisted in the US Air Force, and served at Fairchild Air Base near Spokane WA, (1958 – 1960), and then was stationed in Spain, 1960-1963. From there he went to Vandenberg AFB, CA, Cold Bay, Alaska, McClellan AFB, CA, Pagan Islands in the Marianas, Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, ending his military career as a Master Sergeant in Mountain Home, Idaho, where he was discharged with honor on Oct. 1, 1974.



Norman proudly served his country for over 20 years. After leaving the service, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska and worked at Prudhoe Bay, on the Alaska Pipeline as an electrician for many years. While there, he met and married Marilyn Miller Webb in 1975, extending his family to include several grown step-children, including Peggy Webb, James Webb , and Dan Webb ( deceased), and step-grandchildren, including Callie J. Ochap and Christopher Ochap, both of Anchorage, AK.



Norman and Marilyn lived and worked in Alaska for many years until his retirement from the Pipeline. Afterwards, they left Alaska behind and settled in Williams, Oregon, where they built a custom log cabin on acreage just outside of Grants Pass, Oregon. Norman and Marilyn were married for over forty-five years. She survives him, along with his four children Bryan E. Hahn (Susan), of Port Angeles, WA; David Hahn, and, Jimmy Hahn (Dawn), both of Beaver, WA; and Janet Hahn, of Sequim, WA. Also surviving are grandchildren Benjamin Hahn (Amber), of Anchorage AK, Bridgette H. Copple (Kenny) of Port Angeles; Steven Wiggins (Sara), of Sequim; & Libby W. Campbell (Michael) of Idaho; and six great-grandchildren, plus other nieces and nephews.



Norman will be cremated in Oregon and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store