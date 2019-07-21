Norman Lee Silva was born September 20, 1924, in Blyn, to George and Christine (Correia) Silva. He died May 21, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was a member of the pioneer Correia/Silva families. He attended Blyn Elementary and Sequim High School where he excelled in music and graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1942.
He was a World War II US Navy veteran. In 1950, he wed Dorothy Jean Clayton, a 1950 Sequim High School graduate, and member of pioneer Burton/Clayton families. In 1964, Norman and Dorothy moved to Arizona with their family of five children. In 1966, their sixth child was welcomed.
He was preceded in death by his Beloved Father and Mother, George and Christine Silva; sister, Betty Silva Steeby; and granddaughter, Madison Silva.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Gregory (Dawn), Ronald (Vicki), Randall, Christine (Jerry), George (Marian), Robert (Dorene); nephew, James (Hilary) Steeby; 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-nephew.
Burial will be at The National Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona, with a Memorial Service held on September 21, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Celebration Church, 6630 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 21, 2019