Norman Melos passed away the evening of Tuesday, May 14, in his home in Sequim, one week before his 93rd birthday.
He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Ione Melos; his daughter, Linda Melos, of Sequim; and son, Richard Melos, of Lynchburg, Virginia. He has one surviving sibling, Gertrude Findley, of El Cajon, California, age 98.
Norman was a Marine Corps Veteran. He had a business, in Des Moines, Iowa manufacturing garbage truck packers.
Norman and Ione retired to Sequim, in 1989, after reading in a golfing magazine about golfing year round in Sequim.
A Celebration of his Life will be on Sunday, June 2nd, at 3:00 PM, at their home, 12 Christian Lane, Sequim.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 26, 2019