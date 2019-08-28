Olive Peggy Broemeling (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel
108 W Alder St
Sequim, WA
98382
(360)-683-5242
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
121 E. Maple St.
Sequim, WA
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Sequim View Cemetery
1505 Sequim-Dungeness Way
Sequim, WA
Obituary
Sequim resident Olive Peggy Broemeling died from natural causes at Sherwood Assisted Living under the care of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

She was 92.

Services: Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple St., Sequim. Interment at 2 p.m. Friday at Sequim View Cemetery, 1505 Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim. Her family requests donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
