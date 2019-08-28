Sequim resident Olive Peggy Broemeling died from natural causes at Sherwood Assisted Living under the care of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.
She was 92.
Services: Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple St., Sequim. Interment at 2 p.m. Friday at Sequim View Cemetery, 1505 Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim. Her family requests donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019