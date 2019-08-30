Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Peggy Louise Broemeling. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Sequim , WA View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Sequim View Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy



She worked at Boeing, in Seattle, where she met and married Arthur J. Broemeling in 1954.



The family, including son, Richard, and daughter, Kathy, moved to Sequim in 1959, where they had a dairy farm on the south end of town, and their twin silos still stand.



Peggy was a bank manager at Sequim Bank and SeaFirst until her retirement. She enjoyed camping and fishing and being with family and friends. She was active with St. Joseph Catholic Church and worked with St. Vincent DePaul for many years, including serving as president.



Peggy is the last of her familial generation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; and son-in-law, Robert Tillia.



She is survived by her son, Richard (Susan) Broemeling of Sedro-Woolley; daughter, Kathy Tillia of Port Angeles; and six grandchildren, Joseph Broemeling of Boise Idaho, Brian (Jessica) Tillia of Auburn, James (Danielle) Tillia of Port Angeles, Angela (David) Williams of Port Angeles, Jonathan (Alisha) Broemeling of Portsmouth, Virginia, Jessica (Kyle) Cecere of Spanaway; and seven great-grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sequim, Friday, August 30th at 11 AM, followed by a reception. Graveside service will follow at 2 PM, at Sequim View Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memoriam may be sent to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362 or to , 200 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607.



