Olive Ruby (LaValla) Dawley passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born August 28, 1927, in Williams, Minnesota, to Fabian and Mae McGuire LaValla.



In high school, she was a cheerleader, won a dance contest for doing the Jitterbug and was voted "Glamour Girl" in her junior year.



She married Newton Dawley, September 5, 1946. They moved from Minnesota to North Dakota, Montana, Alaska and ended up in Washington.



She loved gardening, tending her flowers and being surrounded by her family. After Newt retired, they spent most of their retirement years traveling.



Olive was one of thirteen children; she leaves behind two sisters and three brothers.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Newton; two daughters, Janet and Marcella; and two sons, Randy and Kenneth.



Olive is survived by three children, Dale Dawley, Gordon Dawley and Sandra Dawley Meyer; and numerous grandchildren.

