Orland Russell was born March 2, 1925, in Pixley, California, and passed away on March 28, 2020, in Port Angeles, of natural causes. He was 95 years old and had only been living in Golden Years Personal Care for three weeks before he passed.



His wife, Virginia Russell, passed away on March 12, 2020, of a stroke. She had been his only caretaker before her death.



His only daughter, Cheryl Stewart of Granbury, Texas, flew to Sequim to handle his affairs and to quote her, "Everyone in Sequim and Port Angeles were so very nice, I can understand why my father loved living here. Thanks to all who helped me and my father during this unusual time, dealing with an elderly parent, two deaths and the additional situation of avoiding a very contagious virus. Another thank you to all those at the local VFW for acknowledging Orland's service to his country."



Orland retired from the US Air Force, in 1969, as a Major. He served in both the Korean War and in the Vietnam War.



Although his Air Force career took him all over the US, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and South America…his first love was the West Coast where he lived in both Oregon and Sequim, during the last years of his life.



There was no funeral for Orland due to the Coronavirus, but his ashes are in a plot at Sequim Valley Cemetery.



He is survived by Cheryl (Jim) Stewart of Granbury, Texas. He has two sisters, Verna Rae Cadena of Bend, Oregon, and Ina Mae Barton of Australia; and many nieces and nephews of his previously deceased six brothers and sisters. Orland was one of nine children all from Northern California and Oregon.



