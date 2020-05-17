Port Ludlow resident, Orville Wise, 60, died in the early hours of May 4, 2020, at home in the comforting care of his loving companion, Tina. He had fought a long and difficult battle with cancer.



He was born in Port Townsend to William Walter and Ruby Ellen (Twiggs) Wise on October 24, 1959, and was named in honor of his grandfather Orville John Twiggs. The fourth of five children, he grew up just south of town and attended Port Townsend schools, graduating high school in 1978.



Except for when he attended Washington State University and Western Washington University, Orville spent nearly all his adult life residing and employed on the Quimper Peninsula. For a few years he was engaged in a number of occupations and at times was working multiple jobs and long hours.



In 1994 he became a dedicated employee of Good Man Sanitation and worked there for nearly 25 years, becoming a crew supervisor, a certified expert in the services they provided, and a shareholder in the company. He was determined to continue working there throughout his medical difficulties and did far longer than many thought possible.



1994 was more significantly the year he met his true life companion, Tina Tanuvasa. With her two young sons from a previous marriage, they formed the family that was Orville's purpose and reward for the rest of his life. They resided at Four Corners, Cape George, and finally in a home overlooking the golf course at Port Ludlow.



During his long struggle with cancer a great many people contacted him with words of comfort and offers of assistance. He was deeply touched by these gestures and did his best to personally express his gratitude to each individual. Those close to him were greatly consoled to know he lived his final months feeling loved and appreciated by so many.



Orville was preceded in death by his father in 1994, his mother in 2018, and his beloved canine "children," I. B. Magnum, Dufus, Spike, and Ginger.



He is survived by his life companion, Tina Tanuvasa; stepson, Nathan (Autumn) Nolan of Port Townsend and her son, Keegan, and their baby boy due in late May; stepson Aaron Nolan of Port Ludlow; devoted canine companion Annie; and siblings, Ronald (David), Sunie, Thomas, and Laurie (Ray) Wise, all of Port Townsend.



A Celebration of Orville's Life will be planned when it's safe to get together again.

