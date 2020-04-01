Oscar Darrel Overvold, 91, passed away from complications of Dementia, in Marysville, Washington, on March 9th, 2020.



Oscar was born in Buena, Washington on April 2, 1928 to his dad and mom. Oscar Adoft Overvold and Edith Marie Quick Overvold. After finishing school, Oscar joined the Merchant Marines, but also worked as log patrol in Everett, WA, as a commercial fisherman, and tug boat operators in Alaska and in Port Angeles.



Oscar met and married the love of his life; Reta Virginia Vaara on August 23, 1947 and together they raised a daughter Janet Rathje, and son Donald Alvin Overvold.



Oscars interests included fishing, hunting, gardening and a lot of outdoor activities.



Oscar was preceded in death by his wife: Reta Virginia Overvold and his son; Donald Alvin Overvold.



Oscar leaves behind his children, Janet (Michael) Rathje, grandchildren; Greg Rathje of Kircheeon, Germany and Robert Rathje of Kirkland, Washington, and his great-grandchild; Jennifer Rathje also of Kirchesson, Germany.



By Oscars request there will be no services, however we would like to send a personal thanks to: Mark & Lin Mayberry of Port Angeles, and Jerry & Lilah Bryant of Port Angeles.