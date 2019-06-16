Paula Catherine Olson passed away peacefully ,at Olympic Hospital, on Tuesday morning, June 4.
Paula was born in Seattle, in 1961, and attended Sequim High School before moving to Port Angeles. Both of her sons were born in Olympic Hospital.
Paula had the courage of a lion, the strength of steel and a heart of pure gold. She was a tireless advocate for the rights of the homeless.
She is survived by her husband; son; granddaughters; sisters; brother; and father.
She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Her memorial will be private and Paula's ashes will join the river and sea near her home.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 16, 2019