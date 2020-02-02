Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Smith Godsey. View Sign Service Information St Luke's Episcopal Church 525 N 5th Ave Sequim, WA 98382 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Luke's Episcopal Church 525 N. 5th Ave. Sequim , WA View Map Interment 11:00 AM St. Michael's Episcopal Church 1132 N. Ivanhoe St. Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

If you've ever been advised by a friendly owl to, "Give a hoot! Don't pollute," you just may have Pamela Godsey to thank for it.



As an executive with the U.S. Forest Service, Pamela had a passion for conservation education, which led her to work on campaigns for Woodsy Owl and his better-known counterpart, Smokey Bear.



But it was her profound faith, generosity toward others, and unflagging appetite for adventures great and small for which she will ultimately be remembered.



Pamela



Born in Washington D.C., Pamela attended George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia. She spent summers out west, where she developed an abiding love of travel while working at a hotel and exploring the mountains of Colorado.



A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Pamela soon joined the United States Department of Agriculture, where she excelled as a junior professional in the Department's Foreign Agricultural Service. Her work at the FAS complemented her sense of adventure, taking her to Japan, Bolivia, and Indonesia, among other countries.



It was also at the Department that she met her husband, Richard Godsey, whom she married in 1974. As newlyweds, the Godseys rafted through the Grand Canyon, camping nights along the Colorado River and exploring some of the park's smaller slot canyons. They later traveled by windjammer off the coast of Maine, toured the islands of Hawaii, and explored the Mayan ruins of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.



The Godseys made their home in Vienna, Virginia, where they raised three daughters: Sarah, Meg, and Allie.



With a growing family came a deeper commitment to Pamela's long-held Episcopal faith. She served as a member of the vestry at St. Michael's in nearby Arlington, where her daughters were acolytes. She also worked as a lay eucharistic minister, bringing the sacraments to the infirm and homebound. In addition, Pamela worked closely with Kairos Prison Ministry, spending days at a time counseling and praying with incarcerated women.



She also pursued a variety of writing projects, penning a newsletter column that channeled her beloved Granny Besley, and she consulted with famed children's author Madeleine L'Engle while drafting a manuscript about her late friend's battle with



Meanwhile, a transfer to the Forest Service presented fresh opportunities. Pamela traveled the country to implement agreements with state foresters. In addition to her work with Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear (which included at least one appearance by Richard as the ursine icon at a daughter's piano recital), she also spent a semester training at



As with a growing number of women in her generation, she balanced a successful career, a vibrant home life, and a host of outside interests - all of which was complicated by her disease, which prompted her early retirement in 1999.



Pamela and Richard Godsey moved to Sequim in 2005, drawn by the region's breathtaking natural beauty and mild climate. She quickly knit herself into the fabric of Sequim's community, swimming regularly at what is now the YMCA. Her weekly prayer group at St. Luke's was a source of deep spiritual growth and joy. She also attracted a cadre of loyal friends and caregivers, whose home visits over the years provided crucial emotional and physical support.



Pamela revelled in the area's lush colors, spending hours contemplating the view from her dining room window. She was also fond of taking her scooter to Hurricane Ridge, visiting Lake Crescent, and exploring Railroad Bridge. She thrilled at the family's annual gatherings, playing checkers with her grandchildren and producing her beloved "Mary Poppins Bag," which she filled with gifts and games.



As her health declined, Pamela never lost her enthusiasm for life. Her knack for putting people at ease meant she connected deeply with those around her. And despite her advancing illness, she continued to plan for the future, greeting her best mornings with the question: "What are we going to do today?"



Pamela Godsey is survived by her devoted husband, Richard; daughters, Sarah and her husband, Bryan, who live in Idaho, Meg and her husband, Dave, who live in Honduras, and Allie and her partner, Malcom, who live in Massachusetts; two siblings, Pat Getson and Bill Smith; and three grandchildren, Rosemary, Naomi, and Ben.



She leaves her friends and family a rich legacy, one imbued with determination, resilience, faith, grace, generosity, and love.



Memorial services will be held in Sequim, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church (525 N. 5th Ave., Sequim, 98382).



Interment services will be held in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church (1132 N. Ivanhoe St., Arlington, Virginia, 22205).



