Patricia A. (Robinson) Gaul
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Robinson) Gaul passed away suddenly the evening of March 25th. Patricia leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth V. Gaul, Jr.

Patricia was one of five children born to Charles and Elinor Robinson. She attended schools in both Brinnon and Quilcene. After graduation, she moved to Port Angeles where she met and married Kenneth.

Pat and Ken raised six children together, Jeanne Robinson, Jaci (Randy) Rooney, Bill Gaul, Jenny Loring (Scott Loring d. in 2013), Kenneth V. Gaul III, and Jodi (Al) Jaske.

After their children finished school, Pat and Ken moved from Port Angeles to family property on the Hood Canal, near Brinnon. They built a house at the water's edge and settled into retirement.

Pat became involved in community work where, among other things, she started "Pat's" Soup Kitchen at the Brinnon Senior Center. She volunteered at the Brinnon Food Bank and was a member of the Brinnon Chapter of the VFW Auxiliary. Pat was also a lifetime member of the Sequim Valley Grange.

At the time of her death, Pat leaves behind her husband, Kenneth; five surviving children; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by sister-in-law, Orma (Buzz) Christian; sisters, Sally Hultenschmidt, Mona Thacker and Phyllis Weisenburger; and brother, Charles Robinson.

Pat was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) Gaul, d. 2016.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can once again be together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved