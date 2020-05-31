Patricia A. (Robinson) Gaul passed away suddenly the evening of March 25th. Patricia leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth V. Gaul, Jr.



Patricia was one of five children born to Charles and Elinor Robinson. She attended schools in both Brinnon and Quilcene. After graduation, she moved to Port Angeles where she met and married Kenneth.



Pat and Ken raised six children together, Jeanne Robinson, Jaci (Randy) Rooney, Bill Gaul, Jenny Loring (Scott Loring d. in 2013), Kenneth V. Gaul III, and Jodi (Al) Jaske.



After their children finished school, Pat and Ken moved from Port Angeles to family property on the Hood Canal, near Brinnon. They built a house at the water's edge and settled into retirement.



Pat became involved in community work where, among other things, she started "Pat's" Soup Kitchen at the Brinnon Senior Center. She volunteered at the Brinnon Food Bank and was a member of the Brinnon Chapter of the VFW Auxiliary. Pat was also a lifetime member of the Sequim Valley Grange.



At the time of her death, Pat leaves behind her husband, Kenneth; five surviving children; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by sister-in-law, Orma (Buzz) Christian; sisters, Sally Hultenschmidt, Mona Thacker and Phyllis Weisenburger; and brother, Charles Robinson.



Pat was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) Gaul, d. 2016.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can once again be together.

