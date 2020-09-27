1/1
Patricia Ann Constant
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Constant went to see her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020 at the age of ninety, after battling Parkinson's disease for over twelve years.

Pat was born on September 4 , 1930 in Los Angeles, California to Harry and Mabel Maher.

Pat married Bill Constant on April 10, 1949 in Bell Gardens, California. After several years moved to Port Angeles in 1955 with Bill and their first born daughter, Sharon.

Pat worked for several years for the First United Methodist Church and as the children grew, she went to work for Northwestern National Bank in Port Angeles, later she and Bill moved to Sequim when the bank moved her dept. to the Sequim branch. She retired in 1986.

Upon Bill's passing in 1997, Pat's sister Clara moved in with her to Pat's Sequim residence. In 2005 , Pat moved to Orting to live with her daughter Debbie and son-in-law Steve.

Cherishing her memories are her daughters, Sharon Koch (Gary), of California, Debbie of Washington State and son Michael (Kelly) of South Carolina, as well as seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved