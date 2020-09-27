Patricia Ann Constant went to see her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020 at the age of ninety, after battling Parkinson's disease for over twelve years.



Pat was born on September 4 , 1930 in Los Angeles, California to Harry and Mabel Maher.



Pat married Bill Constant on April 10, 1949 in Bell Gardens, California. After several years moved to Port Angeles in 1955 with Bill and their first born daughter, Sharon.



Pat worked for several years for the First United Methodist Church and as the children grew, she went to work for Northwestern National Bank in Port Angeles, later she and Bill moved to Sequim when the bank moved her dept. to the Sequim branch. She retired in 1986.



Upon Bill's passing in 1997, Pat's sister Clara moved in with her to Pat's Sequim residence. In 2005 , Pat moved to Orting to live with her daughter Debbie and son-in-law Steve.



Cherishing her memories are her daughters, Sharon Koch (Gary), of California, Debbie of Washington State and son Michael (Kelly) of South Carolina, as well as seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store