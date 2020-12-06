Patricia Ann Reifenstahl, 62, of Port Angeles, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her people. Patti was known for her smile, laugh, and selflessness. She was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was born on the 5th of December 1957 to Samuel and Sandra Penic in Port Townsend. She was the eldest of six children. Patricia married Brian Reifenstahl on the 10th of April 1982, and soon followed their two children Tiffany and Brian Jr.
Patricia was extremely passionate and put her whole heart into everything she did. She was PTO president at Jefferson Elementary. She worked at William Shore Memorial Pool from 1991-2006. She started out as a lifeguard, taught swimming lessons, and ended her career there as pool manager. During her time at the pool she also received the Red Cross Hero award for saving a pool patron's life.
Patti was involved in Clallam County Fire District 2, where she was a Lieutenant and the City Fire Department since 2001. She taught many classes to the community including CPR and First aid. She was involved with Operation Candy Cane, Sparky and the Fire Explorers program. She received many awards over the years. She loved her fire family!
Patti went on to become the assistant swim coach for the Port Angeles High School swim teams from the 2007-2019 seasons. She was co-owner of Sweetest Things Photography. She was most currently a para-educator at Franklin Elementary School.
Her grandchildren Cooper, Paisley, Lola and Stella were truly the lights of her life. Nothing gave Patti more joy than seeing her people happy.
Her beautiful soul succumbed to Ovarian Cancer. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brian Reifenstahl; her children, Tiffany (Craig) Wilcox and Brian Reifenstahl Jr. of Temecula California; her mother, Sandra Putaansuu; father, Sam (Melissa) Penic; sister, Stephanie (Rob) Gunn; brother, George (Priscilla) Penic all of Port Angeles; brother, Jeff Penic of Troy, Ohio and Tim (Valerie) Penic of Fort Worth, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Penic
Celebration of Life (Service) will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Open Barn, Bring your Mask, 4548 Deer Park Dr. Port Angeles, 98362. Open to all those who loved her!
In honor of Patty's fun personality let's sport some Raider, Garth, or the color pink.
We have set up a memorial fund through the Port Angeles Education Foundation, all donations will be identified as "In Memory of Patricia Reifenstahl"
The PATTY REIFENSTAHL MEMORIAL FUND is to be funded by contributions from the public and dedicated to swimming lessons.
Donations can be sent to Port Angeles Education Foundation P.O. Box 787 Port Angeles, WA 98362 or www.PA-EF.org.