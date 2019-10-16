Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sekiu Community Center 16801 state Highway 112 Sekiu , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann White (Turner) passed away at the Forks Hospital on October 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Patricia was born and raised in Sultan, Washington. Her love for animals led her to become a veterinarian assistant.



In the early 1970s, Patty moved to Port Angeles and in 1988, she settled in Clallam Bay.



Patty started PB's in a small building, which provided pizza and video rentals to the community. She knew that the community needed more, so they expanded and built PB's mini shopping center. Patty was very active in whatever community that she lived.



In Port Angeles, she was an active member of the Eagles, where she served as President.



In Clallam Bay, she was an active member of the Lions, Red Hats Club and you could always find her helping the Unique Junk Store.



In February 2019, she was diagnosed with ALS. Although the disease took her speech, she continued to live life to the fullest with a positive spirit. She was determined, that the disease would not stop her from doing what she loved (cooking, working in the garden, attending functions).



The last couple of months of her life, she was actively raising money for "The Walk to Defeat ALS" and had planned to participate in the walk on September 28, 2019. She knew how important it was to find a cure for ALS. Unfortunately, she was unable to attend, due to her health.



Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a best friend to many people, including her daughters and granddaughters. She was the "Queen Bee" of the family. Patricia was an amazing and strong role model for her kids and grandkids.



Patricia is survived by her husband and love of her life, Carmie (Jerry) White; children, Dorie (Bob) Wall, Shelly (Larry Lack) Raymer, Anna (Brian) Coburn, Mike (Kathy) Cook, Monica White, Janette Stewart; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Everett Turner; and sister, Joyce Turner.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Turner; her father, Errett Turner; and granddaughter, Gabriel Bell.



A celebration and potluck in remembrance of Patty White is being held on October 19, 2019, at the Sekiu Community Center in Sekiu, 1:00 to 3:00 PM.



