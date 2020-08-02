Patti, known by her family and friends as "Patti Chris," was born the first child of John and Mary Morgenroth in the closing days of WWII on April 1, 1945, at the Naval Air station in Santa Barbara, California, and was baptized there in the old mission church. She grew up in Seattle in the Beacon Hill area, attending St. George Catholic school and later, Holy Names Academy in Seattle.



After graduating from high school in 1962, Patti pursued a liberal arts education at Marylhurst University in Oregon. It was during this time that she met and later married Rene Gamache. The couple settled in the tri-cities area of Eastern Washington in 1966 and had three children.



In 1977, Patti and the children relocated to Peoria, Illinois. She returned to the Northwest in 1994, residing first in Tacoma, and then at the family home on Lake Crescent. Patti was employed during this time, principally in elder care service, which helped prepare her for the task she would ultimately perform for her own aging parents.



Patti had a lifelong love of singing, dance and performing. She worked with several groups in both Washington and Illinois. She most recently was a member of the choir at Queen of Angels Church in Port Angeles. Along with her choir service, she often sang at special occasions such as weddings and funerals.



Patti is survived by her daughter, Chrissy (Jon) Willoughby; son, Daniel Gamache; son David (Kellyanne) Gamache; grandchildren, Gunnar Horve, Blaise Willoughby, Morgenanne Gamache, and William Gamache. Also surviving are her three younger brothers, Dan, Tim, and Greg Morgenroth.



In keeping with Patti's final requests, her memorial will be limited to a small family gathering at the Morgenroth home on Lake Crescent sometime in the future.

