Patricia Diane Hettler
1957 - 2020
Patricia Diane Hettler, beloved daughter of Port Angeles resident Dottie Hopkins, died at the age of 62 on June 11, 2020 in her home in Northern California.

She was born to Dorothy Hopkins Hettler and M. Hettler in San Antonio, Texas, on November 23, 1957.

Pat's early education took place in Olympia, Newport News, Virginia, San Francisco, California and Department of Defense schools in Mannheim, Germany. She was a competitive gymnast and platform diver in high school as well as a cheerleader. She was a graduate of Washington High School in San Francisco and the University of California, Hayward, California.

An accomplished chef, Pat owned her own catering company and worked in a number of well known restaurants in California. She was artistic, fiercely intelligent, an avid reader and proud descendant of the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe.

Pat, a world traveler, enjoyed visiting Switzerland, the British Isles, Spain and France while living in Germany. She visited Bali, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Gallapagos Islands as well as Egypt, South Africa, Madagascar, India and Bali as an adult.

Pat was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Louise (1956-1958), and father.

She is survived by her precious daughter, Kimberly Hettler-Coleman; mother, Dottie Hopkins; and siblings, Deborah Hettler-Oda, Jeffrey Hettler and Nancy McIntosh Black as well as Jim, Tony and Doug Hettler.

Family and friends are planning a Celebration of Life for Pat on the banks of the Eel River in California (her favorite place in the world) in the near future.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
