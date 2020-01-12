Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Gill "Pat" (Dail) Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Gill Dail (Pat) Woods passed away January 1, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's.



She was born in Perry, Florida, December 31, 1928, to Livingston Gill Dail and Mabel Eason Calhoun Dail.



She served in the Air Force before returning to Perry to marry and raise a large family. She was the long-time office manager for Perry Grocery before moving to Oregon in 1969 with her two young daughters to begin a new adventure.



While raising her family, she served as a Welcome Wagon representative and Stage Mother extraordinaire. She was a lover of parties, jazz music, dancing and was a fabulous hostess, spreading her Southern Charm from coast to coast. Her gift of gathering lifelong friends was unsurpassed.



In her spare time, she was a ravenous reader and savvy investor. After the death of her husband, Dick, in 1993, she joined the Board of the Juan de Fuca Jazz Festival serving with them for many years, before moving to Seattle to be near her daughter, Dail.



In 2018, she moved to Casper, Wyoming, to be near her daughter, Trisha.



She is survived by her daughters, Trisha (Casey) Nix, of Casper, Wyoming; and Dail (Len) Bodziony of Seattle; sisters, Meridy Robertson, Karen Ezell, and Raven Wagoner; brothers, Paul Dail and Terry Dail; six grandchildren, Cody Nix, Shea Williams, Jamie Williams, Josh Williams, Kelly Lundy and Cindy Hough; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Woods; and her sons, Joe Williams and Jim Williams.



Thank you to the staff of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living who loved our mother as family the last year of her life.



At her request, no services will be held. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wyoming Dementia Care or your local Hospice. Patricia Gill Dail (Pat) Woods passed away January 1, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's.She was born in Perry, Florida, December 31, 1928, to Livingston Gill Dail and Mabel Eason Calhoun Dail.She served in the Air Force before returning to Perry to marry and raise a large family. She was the long-time office manager for Perry Grocery before moving to Oregon in 1969 with her two young daughters to begin a new adventure.While raising her family, she served as a Welcome Wagon representative and Stage Mother extraordinaire. She was a lover of parties, jazz music, dancing and was a fabulous hostess, spreading her Southern Charm from coast to coast. Her gift of gathering lifelong friends was unsurpassed.In her spare time, she was a ravenous reader and savvy investor. After the death of her husband, Dick, in 1993, she joined the Board of the Juan de Fuca Jazz Festival serving with them for many years, before moving to Seattle to be near her daughter, Dail.In 2018, she moved to Casper, Wyoming, to be near her daughter, Trisha.She is survived by her daughters, Trisha (Casey) Nix, of Casper, Wyoming; and Dail (Len) Bodziony of Seattle; sisters, Meridy Robertson, Karen Ezell, and Raven Wagoner; brothers, Paul Dail and Terry Dail; six grandchildren, Cody Nix, Shea Williams, Jamie Williams, Josh Williams, Kelly Lundy and Cindy Hough; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Woods; and her sons, Joe Williams and Jim Williams.Thank you to the staff of Mountain Plaza Assisted Living who loved our mother as family the last year of her life.At her request, no services will be held. A family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wyoming Dementia Care or your local Hospice. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close