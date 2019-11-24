Patricia "Patti" LaVenture went home to her Heavenly Father on November 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 21, 1930, the oldest of three.
Patti loved her Savior, her children, her 66 grands and her 50 greats; and she loved adventures. Swimming, kayaking and biking were regular activities throughout her life. She was the great fisherman of men.
She always found a way to tell someone about the love of Jesus, often over a cup of coffee. She frequently brought home people less fortunate for a meal and a warm place to sleep.
Patti is survived by her children, Lee (Barbra), Lynn (Mark), Lorraine (Marty), Lane (Missy), Lonn (Christa), Loritha (Ed); and many others that called her Mom.
Two children, Laurie and Lance, four grands, and two siblings, Diane and Earl, were awaiting her heavenly arrival.
Celebration of Life Service will be November 30th, at 10:30 AM, at Revolution Church 3415 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles. Potluck will follow
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019