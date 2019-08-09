Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lee Frazier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lee Frazier, 73, was born in Nampa, Idaho, and raised in Banks, Idaho. She did a year in the Air Force before marrying Robert Frazier, in 1966. They later moved to Washington state, becoming longtime residents and raising their family in Forks, since 1973.



She spent her final days at home surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones after a long hard fought battle with cancer. On July 16th, she took God's hand, ending her pain but earning her Warrior Wings, where she's watching over us from above.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Frazier; children, Rhonda and Brian (Dirk) Frazier; grandchildren, Devon Moore, Julia and Erin Frazier; and her siblings, Jacqueline Gravette, Karen Alford, Janet Rogers, Judy Twitchell, Bill Brown, Duane Brown, Jay Pearson, and Kevin Pearson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; Jack Brown; Yvonne and Andrew Person; and siblings, Larry Brown, Dale Brown, Butch Pearson, and Sandy Perigen.



Patricia was a homemaker with many hobbies. She loved to cook and read and was an avid gardener and quilter. During the long periods of winter, you would find her in her sewing room passing time in needle work and quilting. If you ever received a quilt from her, know that it was made with love and passion.



Her ultimate love was gardening. When the sun was out, you would find her outside caring and tending to all of her beautiful flowers, that blossomed throughout the entire property, for all of her neighbors to see and enjoy year round.



Patricia was a long time member of the Forks First Baptist Church for more than 40+ years. Her memorial services will be held here on Saturday August 24th at 1:00 PM, with a potluck to follow. Please make any donations to Forks First Baptist Church.

