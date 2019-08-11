Death by Suicide
Please Donate in Memoriam of Pat; to help others in crisis. Peninsula Behavioral Health Services 118 E. 8th Street Port Angeles, WA 98362 360-457-0431 x 159, https://www.classy.org/give/242149/#!/donation/checkout or https://peninsulabehavioral.org/
Pat Curtin was born in Portland, Oregon, 5th child to Louise and Edward Curtin.
Patrick graduated from Jesuit High School, attended PSU and OSU, receiving a Chemical Engineering Degree.
He made his home in Port Angeles and enjoyed a career at ITT Rayonier.
Later, he excelled as a Financial Planner serving Sequim, Port Angeles and beyond. Hobbies included, skiing, coaching girls' basketball, and RC airplanes.
Noteworthy were his love for God and nature, and especially his grandchildren. Pat's kindness, generosity, and intelligence have left a mark on this world.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019