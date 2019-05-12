Patrick Jackson passed away at Virginia Mason Hospital, in Seattle, from cardiac problems and cancer.



He was born, in Aberdeen, to Albert and Patricia Jackson. He grew up on the family homestead between Neilton and Humptulips.



He attended Quinault High School and enjoyed playing football for the Quinault Elks. Patrick attended Grays Harbor College and then joined the Navy. His time was spent in Subic Bay in the Philippines. He joined his family, in Port Angeles in the shake and shingle business, and later became a millwright-welder for another company.



Patrick was an avid NASCAR and drag racing fan. He spent his teen years driving fast cars on Highway 101 and he loved it when local law enforcement would give chase without success; a common activity during those 50'and 60's when there was no other entertainment.



After his military service he returned to the Harbor and married Rebecca (Barker) Jackson at the end of 1968. They resided in Port Angeles until his death.



He is survived by his former wife, Rebecca; brothers, Bruce, Tom and Paul; sisters, Kathy, Penny and Teresa; sons, Michael, Nathan and Brian.