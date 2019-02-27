Paul E. Davenport (1928 - 2019)
Paul E. Davenport, 90, died February 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Paul was born September 30, 1928, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Doris and John Davenport.

He was a Korean War veteran and a Mason for 60 years.

He had many interests and activities throughout his life; he loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, gardening and traveling, to name just a few.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jane Davenport; son, Tom Eads; and daughter, Kathleen Eads.

Paul is survived by his brother, Russ Davenport; sons, John Davenport, Dwayne Davenport, David Davenport, Kevin Eads, David Eads; daughter, Julie Rebideaux; 27 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids.

Paul lived a wonderful life full of love and family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He truly touched the lives of all who knew him and is already greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held for friends to pay their respects, at Shipley Center, in Sequim, March 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The full funeral service will be held, in Oregon, at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
