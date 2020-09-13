Paul Martin, 83, passed away unexpectedly in Port Angeles on September 1 alongside his wife Ann and family.



He was born October 13, 1936, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to John and Olive Martin.



Paul entered college at age twenty one and worked his way through college, earning B.A. and M.A. Degrees from St. Francis University in Pennsylvania (PA). He then taught at Cambria-Rowe Business College for four years, and in 1965 was named the first Executive Director of the Cambria County (PA) Community Action Council. That position introduced him to the fascinating world of local politics, a discipline with which he conducted a lifelong love affair.



In 1968, Paul was recruited by the University of Pittsburgh to serve as the Medical School's first Area Representative/Administrator for the newly created Western Pennsylvania Regional Medical Program; it was a position he held till relocating to the west coast.



Upon his arrival in Port Angeles late in 1973, Paul soon thereafter became co-owner of Pen Print, Inc. He remained with the firm for more than twenty years, while simultaneously serving as sole owner and publisher of a small press, Peninsula Publishing, Inc. Among the numerous publications produced by PenPub, was the highly successful children's cookbook, "Kids In The Kitchen" (150,000 copies sold). In 1984 he authored the acclaimed Port Angeles, "Port Washington: A HISTORY" (7,000 copies in print).



In 1995 Paul fulfilled a long-held dream of helping children. After selling his interest in Pen Print, he became a Child Protection Investigator with the State of Washington DCFS, remaining with the department for 12 years, until he retired.



Summarizing this man's life is easy: He loved his family with all his heart and soul, loved immersing himself in local political campaigns, and enjoyed participating in community theater. Regarding politics, he believed good local officeholders were essential to his family's quality of life; helping Clallam County candidates get elected, therefore, became his avocation. Since 1977 Paul worked diligently in nineteen election cycles for various candidates (from both political parties), virtually all of them successful. He was a talented writer, passionate about electing qualified people, and frequently chaired their campaigns. judges, county commissioners, city council members, auditors, a sheriff, and a state representative sought his counsel and his help; he gave it gladly.



Many theatergoers will recall Paul as a skilled local actor and community theater activist. Beginning in 1978 he performed roles on nearly every local stage, with The Community Players, Olympic Theatre Arts (where he was also the second President of the Board), PALOA, and Readers Theatre Plus. He appeared in approximately forty five different stage productions, with many lead roles in shows ranging from "The Odd Couple" to "The Music Man" to "A Thousand Clowns" to "On Golden Pond". He was also an experienced narrator, often doing work for the Peninsula Singers, and on a regular basis with his favorite group of musicians, the Sequim City Band.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jack and Tom; and sister Mary Kearns. He is survived by his beloved wife Ann (McCloskey), and these children: son Patrick; daughters Jackie Mangano (Shannon) and Maureen Ercol; grandchildren Kris and Michael Martin, Megan Monds, Trey Hoover, Matthew Mangano, Aaron Monds, and great-grandchildren Georgia and Miles Monds. He is also survived by his beloved "little brother," Lee Sinnes and long-time friend Larry Harwood.



Services are in charge of Drennan-Ford Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store