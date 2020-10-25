We are sad to announce the passing of Our Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, Paul Matthew Honore' of 87 years.
Paul was born November 20, 1933 in San Mateo, California, to Harold Honore' and Ruth Elander.
Paul grew up in California and graduated high school in 1951. Paul enlisted in the US Navy and while awaiting to be called for active duty, met the love of his life, Shirley Ashley at San Mateo Junior College. When called for active duty, Paul served our Country in the US Navy as a communication specialist aboard The USS Hooper Island.
He was married to Shirley Ashley on January 13, 1957, at First Methodist Church, Burlingame, California. The couple bought a modest home in Santa Clara, where they resided for 32 years, raising three children; active in the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod; enjoying an active outdoor life; volunteering as Cub Scout and Boy Scout leaders; restoring and sailing their MORC class Fleur Bleue sailboat, Mariposa; and backpacking the High Sierra, mostly above the timber line.
The couple moved to Port Angeles in 1989 and joined Faith Lutheran Church in Sequim WA. They loved being involved in the Lutheran Church for almost thirty years.
Paul felt the need to be of service to the Port Angeles community. He took classes from the Clallam County Amateur Radio Club and got his Technician license. He joined ARES, the Amateur Radio Emergency Service, took FEMA courses to become a qualified emergency communicator and was assigned the job of Resource coordinator for Clallam County ARES. He worked for the Emergency Management under direction of the Sheriffs office. Many hours in training sessions for possible disaster scenario's and taught classes.
Paul gave much of his time and talents to family, friends, community and church.
Paul passed away on April 23, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Although Paul is and will be missed by all of us, we are happy to announce that Paul has joined his wife Shirley Honore', who has been waiting for him with the Lord Jesus in Eternal Glory.
Paul is survived by Son's, Carl and Kurt; daughter Michelle; grandchildren Joseph, Nickolas, Sheniya, Sarah and Christie; and great-grandchildren Logan and Kasey.
Due to COVID, A small private service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 382 West Cedar Street, Sequim, at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24. The service will be live streamed by Faith Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to Lutheran World Relief at www.lwr.org.