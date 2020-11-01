In loving memory of Paul Michio Horiuchi, who passed away on October 4, 2020, in Port Angeles, Washington. Born on April 22, 1936, to Chikamasa Paul Horiuchi and Bernadette Setsuko Suda Horiuchi.
Paul was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with the family briefly living in Ogden, Utah and Spokane, Washington before settling in Seattle, Washington. Paul attended school at St. Mary's, O'Dea and Franklin High in Seattle, and received a music degree at Seattle University and later went on to receive a Master's Degree in Education at Central Washington University.
Paul's greatest passion in life was singing, beginning as a choir boy in church and including twenty years on stage with the Seattle Opera Chorus. His beautiful tenor voice delighted friends, family and strangers for his entire life, and in the last few years of his life, he spoke of how much he missed singing with those of his friends who had already passed, and how he was looking forward to singing with them again.
Paul's children and former students have fond memories of being included in his work with the Seattle Opera by attending dress rehearsals and being invited backstage to see the workings of opera productions. Paul was delighted to experience the stage with the inimitable Beverly Sills in at least one opera production, had a role sharing the stage with Joanne Worley in Mame, among countless other productions.
For the last nine months of his life, Paul sang for the staff, residents and visitors of Highland Court Memory Care, where he enjoyed wonderful, affectionate care through his journey with dementia secondary to Parkinson's Disease.
With teaching as Paul's second greatest passion, he student taught at Robert Frost Elementary and taught sixth grade at Henry David Thoreau Elementary, both in Kirkland, Washington. Paul maintained wonderful lifelong relationships with many of his students, and enjoyed visits from them even after he moved from Seattle to Port Angeles, Washington in 2015. His former students remember him with great respect and fondness as "Grooch", a fun teacher who made learning enjoyable and who honored every one of them as individuals.
Paul owned and operated several small businesses, including a Spudnut Shop in Seattle's University District in the early 70's, and in the 80's and 90's a small gallery and frame shop in Issaquah, in a space he shared with his brother Jon's business. Impassioned with the love and direction of his city, Paul also made a run for a Seattle City Council member seat in the late 70's.
Paul is survived by his wife Vicki, his three children Martin, Timothy and his wife Tulane, and Susan and her husband Gordon, Paul's brother Vincent and his wife Nancy, as well as three grandchildren, Martin and his wife Sheryll, Michael and his wife Holly, and Marc, and three great-grandchildren, Pixie, Maxon and Matthew. Paul is also survived by his brother Jon's children, Moselle, Melinda and her husband Jack, Melony and her husband Richard, Steven and his wife Lynae, as well as great-nieces Lauren and Skye, and great-nephews Axel and Tevin. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jon.
Paul is now singing a glorious music with so many who loved him so well. We who remain on earth love him and will miss him until it's time to meet again.
Paul served with Honor in the United States Air Force in the 1950's and was buried with Military Honors at Mount Angeles Memorial Park in Port Angeles, Washington, October 23, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family ask that memorial donations be made in Paul's name to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter Five, in Bremerton, Washington, or the Northwest Veterans Resource Center in Port Angeles, Washington.
Please visit Paul's Memorial at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/PaulHoriuchi1/
and leave a photo, a memory, a wish.