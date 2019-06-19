Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Reandeau. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St PO Box 340 Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Reandeau passed away June 14, 2019, at age 95. In 1924, Paul was born in Marty, South Dakota, and moved with his family, in 1936, to Mt. Angeles Road where the family was looking for a better life.



Paul graduated from Roosevelt High School, in 1943, and immediately joined the US Navy, in which he served as a Storekeeper Second Class in England and Ireland. He crossed the Atlantic on the Queen Mary and the Queen Elizabeth ships. He was honorably discharged in 1946.



Paul worked on the local railroad from 1946 to 1950, at which time he began working at the Port Angeles Crown Zellerbach mill. He worked as a papermaker until his retirement in 1982.



Paul met his wife, Joyce, at the Port Angeles Masonic Temple, in 1949, and they married in November 1950.



His lifelong interests included hunting, fishing, carpentry, concrete work, wood carving and road trips. He attended Queen of Angels church in Port Angeles.



He was preceded in death by wife, Joyce; brothers, Ray and Richard; and sisters, Marie and Dolores.



Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth (Sheldon) Koehler; sons, Kenneth (Jennifer) Reandeau, and Michael; grandchildren, Jon, Ian, Avery and Stuart.



Funeral service will be held 11:30 AM, June 19, 2019, at Queen of Angels Church. Luncheon to follow at the church parish hall. Arrangements are entrusted to Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel.

