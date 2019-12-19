Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Soha. View Sign Service Information Rosary 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Forks , WA View Map Service 12:00 PM St. Anne Catholic Church Forks , WA View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Anne Parish Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Soha passed away on December 8, 2019, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 63. He left behind a legacy of love, humor, and treasured memories as a son, brother, husband, and father.



Paul was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on December 2, 1956, to Louis and Evelyn Soha.



He grew up in Alaska and then Seattle amongst his six brothers and three sisters. He attended St. Edwards Catholic School in Seattle until middle school, when the family relocated to a farm in Oakville.



Paul made the transition from city boy to country boy and attended Oakville High School where he was popular with his classmates, and became president of his class as well as captain of the basketball team.



After high school, Paul meandered up to Forks, to log with his brothers David and Joe, for just one summer. He fell in love with the woods and the people; making it his new home.



Paul and his brother, Luke, took their logging adventures up to Alaska for two seasons and in 1986, he returned to Forks where he started up a logging company with his brothers, David, Luke, and brother-in-law, Brian.



After several years as a bachelor, Paul met Donna Lausche, and after a joyful courtship, they married in 1989. The following year they moved to a house, in Sequim, that would become their family home for over 20 years.



In 1992, Paul and Donna were blessed with their first child Nicholas, and shortly after, in 1993, their daughter Lindsey was born, completing their beloved family.



Paul left logging behind and began a career as a heavy machinery operator working for TEK Construction; a career which he would continue for the remainder of his life.



Paul was an amazing cook, an avid reader, and an extremely hard worker. He was an intelligent man with a gentle spirit and a great sense of humor. Paul was an exceptional father, brother, and a treasured friend to so many.



In the last few years, Paul enjoyed traveling and playing golf. It was through his travels that he met and became engaged to Sally Tomlin Cruz.



Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Soha and son, Nicholas Paul Soha.



Paul leaves behind his daughter, Lindsey; fiancé, Sally; father, Lou; brothers Steven, Michael, David, Joe, Jim, and Luke; and sisters, Theresa, Barbara, and Mary.



Paul will be greatly missed by everyone who was the recipient of his unconditional love and friendship. Paul truly loved "his people" and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.



Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Forks, beginning with a Rosary at 11 AM, and Mass at 12 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 PM, at St. Anne Parish Hall. Paul Soha passed away on December 8, 2019, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 63. He left behind a legacy of love, humor, and treasured memories as a son, brother, husband, and father.Paul was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on December 2, 1956, to Louis and Evelyn Soha.He grew up in Alaska and then Seattle amongst his six brothers and three sisters. He attended St. Edwards Catholic School in Seattle until middle school, when the family relocated to a farm in Oakville.Paul made the transition from city boy to country boy and attended Oakville High School where he was popular with his classmates, and became president of his class as well as captain of the basketball team.After high school, Paul meandered up to Forks, to log with his brothers David and Joe, for just one summer. He fell in love with the woods and the people; making it his new home.Paul and his brother, Luke, took their logging adventures up to Alaska for two seasons and in 1986, he returned to Forks where he started up a logging company with his brothers, David, Luke, and brother-in-law, Brian.After several years as a bachelor, Paul met Donna Lausche, and after a joyful courtship, they married in 1989. The following year they moved to a house, in Sequim, that would become their family home for over 20 years.In 1992, Paul and Donna were blessed with their first child Nicholas, and shortly after, in 1993, their daughter Lindsey was born, completing their beloved family.Paul left logging behind and began a career as a heavy machinery operator working for TEK Construction; a career which he would continue for the remainder of his life.Paul was an amazing cook, an avid reader, and an extremely hard worker. He was an intelligent man with a gentle spirit and a great sense of humor. Paul was an exceptional father, brother, and a treasured friend to so many.In the last few years, Paul enjoyed traveling and playing golf. It was through his travels that he met and became engaged to Sally Tomlin Cruz.Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Soha and son, Nicholas Paul Soha.Paul leaves behind his daughter, Lindsey; fiancé, Sally; father, Lou; brothers Steven, Michael, David, Joe, Jim, and Luke; and sisters, Theresa, Barbara, and Mary.Paul will be greatly missed by everyone who was the recipient of his unconditional love and friendship. Paul truly loved "his people" and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Forks, beginning with a Rosary at 11 AM, and Mass at 12 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 PM, at St. Anne Parish Hall. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close