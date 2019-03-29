Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Sue Conrardy. View Sign

Paula Sue Conrardy passed away on March 3rd after a 10 year battle with early onset Alzheimer's. Paula was born May 26, 1946, to Ross and Pauline Voyles in Champaign, Illinois.



Her father was a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force and they moved frequently until his retirement, in 1060, when they moved to California. Paula graduated from Atwater High School in 1964. She moved to Santa Clara, California, and attended Foothill Community College. She then completed the Nursing program at Cabrillo College.



She worked as a nurse at Good Samaritan and Kaiser Hospitals as well as several other hospitals and care homes during her nursing career. She also loved antiques and collectibles and had a small business selling antiques in many shops.



She and her husband, Tom, moved to Sequim in 1984. They purchased property and developed two antique malls in downtown Sequim with over 30 individuals participating as independent antique dealers. They also developed a successful catering business called Candlelight and Roses.



Paula was a devout believer who loved God and served Him as a young woman in the Baptist church. She later converted to Catholicism and enjoyed the community she found as an active member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Port Angeles. Paula sang in the choir and her husband, Tom, was a violinist. They also participated in the music program for St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Sequim. Paula enjoyed singing all of her life and would entice her children and grandchildren to sing with her often at family gatherings. She loved to sing carols to neighbors at Christmas, and would often recruit the whole family to sing in nursing homes bringing joy wherever they went.



Paula also was very creative with fiber arts and was often knitting, spinning wool, weaving with a loom, and sewing beautiful smocked garments. She raised angora goats, Jacob sheep and angora rabbits to use their wool/fur for her fiber arts. Paula also took up painting after the move to Sequim and painted incredibly life like portraits of many family members and loved ones.



She is preceded to Heaven by her husband, Tom; daughter, Charissa; parents, Ross and Pauline; brother, Don; and many loved ones.



Paula is survived by her son, Chris Conrardy; daughter, Alicia (Ben) Scofield; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Kerrie Conrardy and Audrey Porter; stepdaughter, Kelly (Lori Danze) Conrardy; her six grandchildren, Brenden, Grace, Seth, Molly, Jordan and Sydney; sister, Linda Voyles; and former spouse, Les Gardner.



Paula's life will be celebrated at a 10:30 AM Mass on April 1st, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Port Angeles, with a reception following in the Queen Anne room. Internment will be held also on April 1st at 2 PM at Sequim view Cemetery.

