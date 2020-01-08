Pauline Adams, of Forks, died at the age of 90, surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1929, in Ketchikan, Alaska, daughter of Thomas Hanbury and Annie Auriole.



After Pauline's mother died at a very young age, Joseph Hayward and his wife adopted Pauline at the age of one. Sadly, Pauline also lost her adoptive mother early in childhood and was placed in many different homes until she met and married Lester Adams, June 8, 1946. Together they had two children, Marleen and Donavon.



Pauline and Lester moved to Forks, in 1972, where they spent 58 years together. Pauline and Lester loved the holiday seasons. They always hosted a barbeque for their family and friends. They loved the Christmas season and enjoyed hosting their family every Christmas eve. Pauline was a wonderful cook and no one ever left her house hungry.



Grandma Polly was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her smile lit up any room she entered.



Pauline is survived by her daughter, Marleen (Sandy) Amundson of Forks; son, Don (Donna) Adams of Forks; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Pauline's parents, siblings, and her husband, Lester, preceded her in death.



Memorials may be made to Friends of Forks Animals, P. O. Box 2022, Forks, WA 98331.



Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 PM at the Forks Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Schwartz officiating.



Please join us the graveside service at the Forks Cemetery followed by fellowship at the First Baptist Church.