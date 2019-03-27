Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Lucken. View Sign

A light in the lives of so many, Pearl Lucken, of Forks, passed away peacefully at the impressive age of 106 years old.



The youngest daughter of Italian immigrants, Edward Eramo and Mary Taglieri Eramo, Pearl was born in Aberdeen. Raised with two older sisters, Ida and Elizabeth, the family relocated to Satsop, Washington, where they all helped to farm 10 acres. Pearl grew up with a love for singing classical and opera music and had endless stories to share of her childhood.



In 1935, Pearl met the love of her life, Maynard F. Lucken. after just sixteen days, the two wed on October 26, 1935, and were married for 65 years until his passing in 2001. Pearl and Maynard had two children; Jim and Andi.



As a longtime forks resident, Pearl was named Forks Pioneer in 2012. As a



She was a proud lifetime member of the Eastern Star, the West End Historical Society, and the Pacific Pizza Lunch club on Mondays. Pearl's hobbies included gardening, quilting and digging razor clams.



Pearl is survived by son, James Lucken; daughter, Andrea (Richard) Halverson; granddaughters, Marcella Halverson, Victoria (Jeff) Curtis, Chanda Nicpon, and Heather Dycus; nieces; nephews; great-grandchildren and countless friends will carry Pearl in their hearts through their lives.



Pearl leaves behind a legacy of sharing hugs, loving all people and forgiveness. No person that met Pearl was a simple acquaintance, they became her immediate friend.



A Celebration of LIfe potluck will be held Saturday, April 20th at 196283 Highway 101, at the Clallam County Sheriff Forks Office off of Lucken Road from 12 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Pearl Lucken to the West End Historical Society, c/o Adria Furhman at 223 Iverson Rd. Forks, WA 98331.

