At 97 years old, Peggy passed away of natural causes and has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the fifth of eight children born to Truma and Jesse Mudd, in Ellensburg, and lived in Kittitas County.



She attended schools in Kittatas.Shortly after graduating, she moved with family to Port Angeles.



She spent a number of years working retail in downtown Port Angeles.



She married the love of her life, Raymond Vannausdle on December 5, 1942. They were married 72 wonderful years before Ray passed in 2014.



Peggy spent most of her married years as a housewife which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was an excellent cook and was so proud of her sons.



They had three children. The first child, Gloria Jean, passed away the day she was born. Sons Douglas (Vianne), and James (Nancy) survive their parents.



Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Katherene Mudd, Jess (Madelyn) Mudd, Helen (Alvin) Bird, Dorothy (Fred) Boyd, Jack Mudd, and Bonnie (Max) Richards; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Mudd.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020

