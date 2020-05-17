Peter Greene
1951 - 2020
Peter Greene, 68, musician, actor, set builder and great guy passed away on April 24, 2020.

After attending college at the University of Hartford, he pursued a career as a film editor. On a whim in 1979, he traveled with a friend to Santa Cruz, California, where he soon met his wife Irene to whom he married in 1984. He then opened his glass company, Greene Glass and Glazing.

In 2000, he and his wife Irene moved to Sequim where he enjoyed being semi retired, spending his time acting, building sets, playing guitar, and volunteering for Volunteer Hospice.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; sister, Melissa Barash; brother, Christopher Greene; and numerous nieces and nephews.

An open memorial will be set up on Tuesday, May 19 from 12:00-5:00 PM at their home. This is an opportunity to stop by, see "his garden" and sign his card, all while being safe.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Memorial service
12:00 - 05:00 PM
their home
