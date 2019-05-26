Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter James Erickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





It is with immense sadness that the family of Peter James Erickson, age 65, of Port Angeles, Washington, announces his sudden death on Wednesday, April 10, following complications of a pulmonary embolism while vacationing abroad in Brazil.Peter was traveling with his wife of 34 years, Harriet Shafer, to attend the wedding of their dear friends (Gabriel and Maria De Gouvea), when he suddenly became ill. Though our grief at his loss is great, we have comfort knowing his last moments were spent in the loving company of his wife, while experiencing the beauty of nature, and pursuing his lifelong love of travel.Born 1953, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pete graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School, Roseville, Minnesota, in 1971, and the University of Minnesota College of Medicine, in 1981, with a Doctor of Medicine degree. He specialized in Family Practice and completed his residency in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was here he met his wife, Harriet.They moved to Fargo, North Dakota, for one year, then worked overseas in Tansen, Nepal, before joining the Port Angeles Clinic, in 1988, where he practiced for 10 years.Pete next worked as a clinic physician for the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe, the medical director for the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, and, finally, as a medical staff member of the Lower Elwha Health Clinic. He finished his years of active medical practice working for the Clallam County Jail. Upon retiring from medicine, Pete continued to serve as a volunteer coach of girl's gymnastics for Port Angeles High School.Pete led a life at once ordinary, and yet extraordinary. He loved his life, his work in the Pacific Northwest, and above all, the joys of home with his wife and daughter, Tarah. He was devoted to his family, friends, patients and athletes. He was a dedicated physician, accomplished athlete, inspiring coach, avid outdoorsman, talented craftsman and gifted gardener. In all his endeavors, Pete was purposeful in challenging himself to master new skills and abilities and encouraged and inspired others to expand their own limits.He traveled the world, examining the philosophies, arts, music and architecture of other cultures. He had the highest of standards in all that he did, was generous with his time, talents, and guidance, and encouraged all of us in the quest for excellence. His loss is deeply felt, as are the enrichments he added to all our lives.Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Marcella, Pete is survived by his wife, Harriet Shafer; and daughter, Tarah Shafer (Antonio Perez) Erickson. Pete is also survived by siblings, Steve (Gail) Erickson, Bruce (Lisa) Erickson, Carol (John) Davitt, Mike (Heidi) Erickson, Mark (Cara Wittwer) Erickson; sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Bob) Foster, Sharyl (Steve) Hatlestad, Andrea Kruse; brothers-in-law, Paul Shafer, Vern (Ella) Shafer; close cousin, Tom (Kathy) Tomczyk; 29 nieces and nephews; 28 grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and his treasured friend from childhood, Paul (Gail) Terry.Peter will be missed by many close friends and many young people he mentored over his adult life.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM, at the Elks Ballroom, Naval Elks Lodge #353, 131 East First Street, Port Angeles.Peter loved pie, if you enjoy baking, please bring a homemade pie to share at the memorial. Casual attire, bright colors!Condolences may be sent to Harriet Shafer, PO Box 872, 424 E 1st St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to: Boys and Girls Club of Port Angeles (please send checks made out to Boys and Girls Club of Port Angeles, to Harriet Shafer address above). Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 26, 2019

