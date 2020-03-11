Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Joseph Flatly. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Queen of Angels Catholic Church 209 W 11th St Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Joseph Flatley died in his sleep of natural causes on March 3, 2020, at the family home in Sequim.



He was born in the Bronx, New York, the youngest of seven children, to John Joseph Flatley and Beatrice Marie (Gallagher) Flatley, both of Ireland.



While earning a Masters in Theology, Deacon Flatley was ordained in 2007 for the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle. He has primarily served on the north Olympic Peninsula in prison and hospital ministry, and teaching.



Deacon Flatley and his wife Janet celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August 2019.



Before being ordained, Deacon Flatley served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 1969 until retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in September 1993. During his time in the Corps, he served in Vietnam and the northern Gulf of Tonkin.



He was also a Naval Flight Officer flying EA-6B Prowlers with VMAQ-2 on Whidbey Island and Cherry Point, North Carolina. He continued in the electronic warfare field at Norfolk, Virginia, and San Antonio, Texas. His final assignment was on staff at the Naval War College, Newport Rhode Island.



He also graduated from the College of Naval Warfare and earned a Masters in management at Salve Regina University, Newport.



Deacon Peter was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ella Marie Nowicki; siblings, Thomas and wife Christine, Jack, Vincent, Andrew and Helen Lee; brother-in-law, Vincent Latoraco; nephew, James Lee; and niece, Lynn Blake.



Deacon Peter is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Joseph (Mei Po) Flatley; daughter, Catherine (Steve) Jameson; daughter, Bridget (Greg) Nowicki; seven grandchildren; sister, Irene Latoraco; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Flatley, Julie Flatley, and Carolyn Flatley; niece, Karen Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 12, 11:00 AM, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Port Angeles. Interment will occur at the National Cemetery in Quantico, Virginia.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020

