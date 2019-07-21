Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip L. Mast, 85, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was born in Coquille, Oregon, on July 27, 1933, to Milton and Hildreth Mast.



Phil is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 47 years; two brothers; and nine children. His brothers are Ray (Kathy) Mast of Arizona and Don (Hortense) Mast of California. Phil and Shirley's blended family includes Brian (Brenda) Mast, Brad Mast, Wendy (Mike) Peart, Darci (Tom) Timm, Kami (Jeff) Petersen, Brad (Melissa) Halverson, Lance (Darcella) Halverson, Mark (Avanda) Mast and Daren (Whitney) Mast. Phil also has 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who delighted him tremendously. He will also be missed by his trusty sidekick, Jaxson, his Golden Retriever.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



After his mother's death, when Phil was a small boy, he was raised by his paternal grandparents and then his stepmother, Pearl Mast, while his dad worked in the woods.



Phil graduated from Myrtle Point High School, in 1951, and soon after joined the



Upon returning from active duty, Phil married Lillian Kibbey and they had four children. Phil then turned to what he had grown up with and knew best, and followed in his father's footsteps into logging. He eventually owned and operated his own logging truck for 50 years, mostly in the Forks and Port Angeles, area. A local newspaper article, observing his retirement from hauling logs at the age of 73, termed Phil the "King of the Road."



Always quick with a smile and a positive word, Phil will be missed dearly by family and friends alike.



Burial will occur at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 26, 2019, followed by a memorial service and reception at 1:00 PM, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle Street, Port Angeles. Phillip L. Mast, 85, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was born in Coquille, Oregon, on July 27, 1933, to Milton and Hildreth Mast.Phil is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 47 years; two brothers; and nine children. His brothers are Ray (Kathy) Mast of Arizona and Don (Hortense) Mast of California. Phil and Shirley's blended family includes Brian (Brenda) Mast, Brad Mast, Wendy (Mike) Peart, Darci (Tom) Timm, Kami (Jeff) Petersen, Brad (Melissa) Halverson, Lance (Darcella) Halverson, Mark (Avanda) Mast and Daren (Whitney) Mast. Phil also has 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who delighted him tremendously. He will also be missed by his trusty sidekick, Jaxson, his Golden Retriever.He was preceded in death by his parents.After his mother's death, when Phil was a small boy, he was raised by his paternal grandparents and then his stepmother, Pearl Mast, while his dad worked in the woods.Phil graduated from Myrtle Point High School, in 1951, and soon after joined the United States Air Force where he was a B-29 bomber mechanic stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War.Upon returning from active duty, Phil married Lillian Kibbey and they had four children. Phil then turned to what he had grown up with and knew best, and followed in his father's footsteps into logging. He eventually owned and operated his own logging truck for 50 years, mostly in the Forks and Port Angeles, area. A local newspaper article, observing his retirement from hauling logs at the age of 73, termed Phil the "King of the Road."Always quick with a smile and a positive word, Phil will be missed dearly by family and friends alike.Burial will occur at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 26, 2019, followed by a memorial service and reception at 1:00 PM, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle Street, Port Angeles. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close