Phillip L. Mast, 85, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. He was born in Coquille, Oregon, on July 27, 1933, to Milton and Hildreth Mast.
Phil is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 47 years; two brothers; and nine children. His brothers are Ray (Kathy) Mast of Arizona and Don (Hortense) Mast of California. Phil and Shirley's blended family includes Brian (Brenda) Mast, Brad Mast, Wendy (Mike) Peart, Darci (Tom) Timm, Kami (Jeff) Petersen, Brad (Melissa) Halverson, Lance (Darcella) Halverson, Mark (Avanda) Mast and Daren (Whitney) Mast. Phil also has 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who delighted him tremendously. He will also be missed by his trusty sidekick, Jaxson, his Golden Retriever.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
After his mother's death, when Phil was a small boy, he was raised by his paternal grandparents and then his stepmother, Pearl Mast, while his dad worked in the woods.
Phil graduated from Myrtle Point High School, in 1951, and soon after joined the United States Air Force where he was a B-29 bomber mechanic stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War.
Upon returning from active duty, Phil married Lillian Kibbey and they had four children. Phil then turned to what he had grown up with and knew best, and followed in his father's footsteps into logging. He eventually owned and operated his own logging truck for 50 years, mostly in the Forks and Port Angeles, area. A local newspaper article, observing his retirement from hauling logs at the age of 73, termed Phil the "King of the Road."
Always quick with a smile and a positive word, Phil will be missed dearly by family and friends alike.
Burial will occur at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 26, 2019, followed by a memorial service and reception at 1:00 PM, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle Street, Port Angeles.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 21, 2019