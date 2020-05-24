When those we love depart, we know another angel is watching over us. May 15, 2020, Phyllis Virginia Slick gained her wings and joined her heavenly family after a long battle with kidney disease. She was 83 years old.
Phyllis's passion was her family, antiques and a real good book. It was rare that you would not find her with a book in her hand and another at the ready as soon as that one was done. Her love for her family knew no bounds and it extended to many others. She opened her home and her heart with welcoming arms. She will be terribly missed by many.
Phyllis is survived by her children; daughters, Tamara Slick, Rebecca Slick, Sabrina Slick, and sons, Michael Slick and Jim Muller, seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her beloved care giver, Lynne Fay.
Her daughter, Deborah Muller, preceded her to heaven.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral as she wanted her life to be celebrated as a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 24, 2020.